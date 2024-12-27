Looking to break free from the middle, Odisha FC will clash against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 27. The Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC ISL match on the Sports 18 3, and Star Sports 3 channels. Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Mohammedan SC Welcome Odisha FC As Two Teams Will Look to Better Their Offensive Gameplay.

Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC ISL Live

