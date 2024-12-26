Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Mohammedan SC (MSC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 27, Friday, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at 7:30 pm IST. This will be the first ISL encounter between the two sides, with Odisha FC looking to extend their strong form, while Mohammedan SC seeks their second win in the league.

Odisha FC have won their last two away games and are aiming for a record third consecutive away victory. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC are enduring a challenging debut season, having lost their last five matches.

Odisha FC have gathered 11 points from their last five games and are fifth in the table with 19 points from 12 matches. They have secured 11 victories in the 25 ISL matches they have played in 2024, already surpassing their previous-best tally of 10 wins in a calendar year (2023). A win against Mohammedan SC would raise Odisha FC's win rate in 2024 to 46.2%, surpassing the 45.3% they achieved last year.

Mohammedan SC have failed to score in their last three matches and have netted only five goals all season, despite an xG tally of 12.44 (-7.44 xG differential). In contrast, Odisha FC's defence has conceded 17 goals so far.

Franca has registered 53 touches in the opposition box, but remains goalless, highlighting Mohammedan SC's inefficiency in converting chances--an issue they must address if they are to turn their season around.

Odisha FC have scored 25 goals this season, far exceeding their expected goals (xG) tally of 14.04. Their +10.96 xG differential is the best in the league, meaning Mohammedan SC's defence will need to remain vigilant in neutralising their attacking threats.

Sergio Lobera has won each of his last seven games when facing an opponent for the first time in the ISL, with his team maintaining incredible defensive stability, keeping a clean sheet in six consecutive such encounters.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov praised Odisha FC for their style of play, experience, and overall strength, predicting a tough contest.

"Odisha FC plays brilliantly, very nice football, they like to control the ball, they have a good coach who has won many trophies, and they have similarly experienced players. It will be a brilliant and tough match for us," Chernyshov said.

Odisha FC assistant coach Anthony Fernandes highlighted the areas his team needs to focus on to secure another positive result.

"Mohammedan SC are a very good side. It's not going to be an easy match. We always look at things, cut down on our mistakes, try to overcome them, and maintain a positive frame of mind," Fernandes said.

Diego Mauricio has been directly involved in goals in each of his last three away games. His contribution rate of a goal every 68.6 minutes is the second-best in the league this season for players who have played a minimum of 400 minutes, following Alaaeddine Ajaraie (61.6 minutes per goal contribution).

Mohammedan SC's Alexis Gomez ranks third in passes in the final third (181) this season, and his contributions could be crucial in unlocking the Odisha FC defence. His passing accuracy in this region stands at 67.2%.

Odisha FC's Jerry Lalrinzuala's impeccable tackling record, having won all 20 of his attempted tackles, will be key in neutralising Mohammedan SC's attacking threats. (ANI)

