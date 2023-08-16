The AFC Cup 2024-24 second stage preliminary round match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Machhindra FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 16, 2023 (Wednesday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 PM IST. The live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Machhindra FC football match in the AFC Cup 2022 will be unavailable for live telecast. Fans hence will not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC clash in the AFC Cup 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the official Mohun Bagan Super Giant Facebook page to watch the live streaming online of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC match. However, it will be available for subscribers only.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Macchindra FC AFC Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The quest for Asia begins here. Bring it on Machhindra! 💪 Don’t miss out on the action! Online Tickets are available and can be redeemed at the Salt Lake Stadium Box Office!#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/8tTMZxMkEy — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 16, 2023

