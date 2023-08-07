Mohun Bagan is slated to lock horns with Punjab FC in a Durand Cup 2023 match on Monday, August 8. The match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan and it will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of this match on TV. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC

It’s matchday at Kishore Bharati Krirangan! 🆚 Punjab FC 🏆 Durand Cup ⏰ 6 pm kick off#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/f9OXVEU1qY — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 7, 2023

