Netherlands would be in action against Turkey in a FIFA World Cup 2022 European clash, to be played at the Amsterdam Arena also known as the Johan Cruyff Arena, on September 8, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). and it would be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels. The live streaming of this game would be available on the Sony Liv app.

It's the last matchday of this international break 🤩 Will these #WCQ2022 ties go as expected or are a few upsets in store? 👀 Find out LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/IqEp6jk8eG 📲📺#WCQ pic.twitter.com/UVbvXooxGi — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)