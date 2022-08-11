New Zealand will take on Mexico at FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup 2022 on August 11 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto. The match is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 would telecast the match live for the football fans. Indian fans can get the online live streaming on Voot app.

New Zealand vs Mexico Streaming Details:

Watch the brightest young women footballers give it their best to win the trophy of their dreams - The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup! Watch all the World Cup matches LIVE from tonight on #VootSelect Also available at @Sports18 & @OfficialJioTV#U20WomensWorldCup #CostaRica pic.twitter.com/beAzi6wN0o — Voot Select (@VootSelect) August 10, 2022

