Cristiano Ronaldo, in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, made some predictions on the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26. On being asked if Arsenal FC would win the EPL 2025-26 title, CR7 expressed that it "could be" and "possible". When the interviewer pressed even more, the former Manchester United legend said, "Arsenal can win". Ronaldo also expressed that the EPL is "very, very difficult league" and one "never knows what's gonna happen". However, the 40-year-old clearly stated that his former club, Manchester United are "not gonna win the league (EPL) for sure", as they are many points behind. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Wedding Plans With Georgina Rodriguez, CR7 Says Ceremony Likely After FIFA World Cup 2026 With 'Trophy' (Watch Video).

CR7 Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title:

Does Cristiano Ronaldo think Arsenal will win the Premier League this season? Watch more 👇 📺 https://t.co/tL9iaAjcNS@piersmorgan | @cristiano pic.twitter.com/5gYitapvrk — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 4, 2025

Full Interview

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Piers Morgan Uncensored). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)