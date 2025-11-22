Manchester City will lock horns with Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, November 22. The Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at St James Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester City live telecast on its TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku Score Goal Each As Cityzens Hand Defending Champions Thumping Loss.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Taking on the Toon! ✨ pic.twitter.com/zDDmwLJE86 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 22, 2025

