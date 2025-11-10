In a high-profile clash in the Premier League 2025-26, Manchester City played host to defending champions Liverpool, where the home side prevailed over the visitors. Star player Erling Haaland scored the opener at Etihad Stadium in the 29th minute, with Nico Gonzalez doubling the lead for Man City on the brink of half-time. Jeremy Doku came off the bench in the second half and made an instant impact, scoring a third goal for Manchester City in the 63rd minute, handing the home side a solid lead. Cityzens claimed a 3-0 win over Liverpool, and cut down Arsenal's lead in the EPL standings, while the defending champion remained in eighth spot behind Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool

