Manchester United are set to face Newport County in the fourth round of FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, January 28. The match will be played at the Rodney Parade in Newport and it is set to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United will begin this contest as favourites but will not take Newport County lightly. The Manchester United vs Newport County match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming online of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Premier League 2023–24: No Striker in January for Manchester United, Confirms Head Coach Erik Ten Hag.

Newport County vs Manchester United

