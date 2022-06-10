Portugal are slated to take on the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Friday, June 10. The match would be played at the José Alvalade Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the game. Fans would also be able to live stream the match on the Sony Liv app.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)