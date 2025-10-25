PSG take on Brest in the Ligue 1 2025-26 match on Saturday, October 25. The PSG vs Brest Ligue 1 2025-26 match is being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris and it started at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India won't be able to watch PSG vs Brest live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. And neither are there any online viewing options for Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, which means fans won't be able to watch PSG vs Brest live streaming on any platform. However, fans can follow PSG vs Brest live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Bayer Leverkusen 2-7 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Desire Doue Hits Brace, Ousmane Dembele Scores as 10-Men Parisians Continue Winning Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG vs Brest Ligue 1 2025-26

