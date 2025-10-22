Desire Doue scored a brace, Ballon d'Or 2025 winner Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, among others, found the back of the net as PSG secured a dominant 7-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the BayArena on Wednesday, October 22. It was a goal-fest in Germany with Willian Pacho giving PSG the lead in the seventh minute. But PSG and Bayer Leverkusen both were reduced to 10 men each after Robert Andrich (33') and Illia Zabarnyi (37') were sent off in the first half. Aleix Garcia levelled for Bayer Leverkusen in the 38th minute before Desire Doue hit a first-half brace (41, 45') on either side of a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia goal (44') as PSG held a 4-0 lead at half-time. In the second half, Nuno Mendes (50') increased PSG's lead before Aleix Garcia added his second (54'). But it was followed by goals from a returning Ousmane Dembele (66') and Vitinha (90') as the Parisians continued their winning start to the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Result

What a performance from Paris 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/qDdPknWRWm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2025

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Goal Video Highlights

