Defending champions and league leaders PSG will play against fifth-placed Lille in the ongoing Ligue 1 2024-25 season. PSG vs Lille will take place at Parc des Princes and start at 01:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 2. Unfortunately, the lack of an official broadcast partner in India for Ligue 1, means no live viewing options for PSG vs Lille match will be available. However, fans might get online streaming viewing options of Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille OSC Ligue 1 on GXR website and app in India. Ligue 1 2024–25: Achraf Hakimi Scores As PSG Maintains Dominance in France With 3–2 Win Over Lyon.

PSG vs Lille Ligue 1 2024–25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)