Spanish football's greatest rivalry comes to India, as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends lock horns in "Legends Faceoff" on Sunday, April 6, from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasting partners of the Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends El Clasico Match in India. Fans will get viewing options for the Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends El Clasico Match live telecast in India on the Star Sports TV channels. Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends El Clasico Match live streaming viewing options are also available on the JioHotsar app and website. Carles Puyol To Lead Barcelona, Luis Figo Named Real Madrid Captain for ‘Legends Faceoff’ in Mumbai.

Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends El Clasico Match in India:

The legends are landing in Mumbai! Here's a teaser of who's lacing up for the #LegendsFaceOff! 🔥 Are you backing Real Madrid's legendary trio—Figo, Owen & Pepe—or standing with Barça’s legendary Xavi, Puyol & Rivaldo? Choose your side! ⚽ So, @FabrizioRomano—rumour or you're… pic.twitter.com/jplLH16zVc — thesportsfront (@thesportsfront) March 21, 2025

