14-time UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig in the second leg of the round of 16 match. They have a slight 1-0 advantage in the fixture. But RB Leipzig hasn’t won any of their last six games in knockout stage games in the UEFA Champions League – giving Los Blancos a chance to progress on their 122nd anniversary. The exciting game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will start at 01:30 AM on March 7, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League round of 16 match will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Jude Bellingham Receives Two-Match Ban For X-rated Rant at Referee During Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2023-24 Match.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Live

What will be the scoreline of this fiery @championsleague encounter? 🔥👀 Watch #RMARBL LIVE, tonight at 1:30 AM, only on SSN Ten 2 (Eng), SSN Ten 3 (Hindi), & SSN Ten 4 (Tamil/ Telugu) 📺#SonySportsNetwork #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/3pyp8kuBIg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 6, 2024

