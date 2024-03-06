Jude Bellingham is slapped with a two-match ban for his X-rated rant at the referee during the Real Madrid vs Valencia match. The incident happened when Bellingham clashed with the umpire for disallowing a goal. The England international thought he had scored a dramatic late winner in Los Blancos' 2-2 draw on Saturday. But referee Jesus Gil had in fact blown the final whistle before his header nestled in the back of the net. Bellingham’s furious reaction to the end of the game even saw him receive a straight red card. Now it has been confirmed he will serve a two-match ban for Real Madrid's next two league matches. It means he will miss his side's home game against Celta Vigo on Sunday and their trip to Osasuna on March 16. Spanish State Prosecutors Accuse Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Alleged Tax Fraud.

