On March 6 1902, the First Board of Directors of Madrid Football Club. They are celebrating the completion of 122 years and had very productive seasons in that period. The side has won 35 La Liga, 20 Copa del Rey and 14 Champions League titis along with many other continental and domestic titles. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of their star players and had spent nine seasons with Real Madrid. He won two La Liga, two Copa del Rey, two UEFA Super Cup and five Champions League titles. He left Real Madrid in 2018 for Juventus and is still their top scorer with 450 goals. On the day, Ronaldo wished his former team on Twitter. He wrote “Congratulations on these 122 years of history, Madrid family! Go Madrid!” along with his picture holding the fifth Champions League trophy he won at Real. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Spotted Wearing Iconic Shoes His Father Wore During 2009 UCL Semi-Final vs Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Post Congratulating Real Madrid

¡Muchas felicidades por estos 122 años de historia, familia madridista! ¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/qaPJjjyYDo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 6, 2024

