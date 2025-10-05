Real Sociedad will take on Rayo Vallecano in their next La Liga 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, October 5. The Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano football match will be played at the Reale Arena and will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. In India, however, there is an online viewing option for fans to watch the La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming online on its app and website, but only at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass worth Rs 499. Atletico Madrid Eye Crucial Win Against Rayo Vallecano in Sixth Round of La Liga 2025–26.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Fixture

🔛 A new home challenge awaits 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/OXoUbD68Lu — Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) October 5, 2025

