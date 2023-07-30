South Korea will be taking on Morocco in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Sunday, July 30. The match is set to be played at 10:00 am IST at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. DD Sports have acquired the broadcast rights of the tournament in India and will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Jamaica Edges Panama 1–0 To Clinch First Ever Victory in the Competition.

South Korea vs Morocco, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Telecast

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡ Today's LIVE schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽ South Korea vs Morocco ⏰ 10 AM ⚽ Norway vs Philippines ⏰ 12:30 PM ⚽ Germany vs Colombia ⏰ 3 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2xP6uMq5hF — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 30, 2023

