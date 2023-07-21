Spain would face the Costa Rica in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Friday, July 21. The match will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand and it starts at 1 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India would be able to watch live telecast of the DD Sports channel on their TV sets. Fans would also be able to watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

✅ Big names ✅ Debuts ✅ Excitement Day 2 of the #FIFAWWC is here! 🥳 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 21, 2023

