Following a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, Spain is eager to ride the momentum into the upcoming World Cup. Spain will face Zambia in Group C of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 26 at Eden Park in New Zealand. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time) In India, it will be broadcast on DD Sports, and fans can watch live streaming on the FanCode app or website.

Spain vs Zambia Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡️ Today's LIVE schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽️ Japan vs Costa Rica ⏰ 10:30 AM ⚽️ Spain vs Zambia ⏰ 1 PM ⚽️ Canada vs Republic of Ireland ⏰ 5:30 PM#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/VzNKMFep1A — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 26, 2023

