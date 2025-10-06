The India women's national cricket team thrashed arch-rivals the Pakistan women's national cricket team by 88 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. With this dominating victory, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing eight-nation tournament. Talking about the match, Harleen Deol (46) and Richa Ghosh (35) played crucial knocks as the Women in Blue made 247 runs. For Pakistan Women, Diana Baig bagged a four-wicket haul (4/69). In response, Sidra Amin played a fighting knock of 81 runs, but Pakistan Women failed to reach the target. They were bundled out for 159 runs and suffered a one-sided defeat. Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batters Standings With Highest Run Scorers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

