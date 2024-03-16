Ellyse Perry is a name that needs no introduction in the cricket world. But did you know that she played football too? Yes, you read that right! The star cricketer, who has established herself to be one of the best in the women's game, had represented Australia in football as well. Perry had played for the Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011 and even scored a terrific goal in the quarterfinal match against Sweden. Although Australia went on to lose the match, the video of that goal has gone viral ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final. Perry scored 66 crucial runs and also took a wicket, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore enter the WPL 2024 final against Delhi Capitals. Captains Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning Pose With Trophy Ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Ellyse Perry's Goal for Australia in 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup

Perry FIFA World Cup goal against sweden in 2011 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/5HikbgTghr — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) March 16, 2024

