West Indies Women's Cricket Team star player Hayley Matthews displayed sheer bravery and dedication towards the game and especially her side. The captain and opener of the side was initially unable to walk and had to be stretched out of the field while batting at 99 during the WI-W vs SCO-W ICC WWC Qualifiers match. But seeing the side's middle order collapse, Matthews came to bat again after the ninth wicket, defying all odds. She went on to score a brilliant century, striking a total of 114 runs not out. She also picked up four wickets in the first innings. Unfortunately, the West Indies lost the West Indies vs Scotland ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifier match by a narrow margin of 11 runs, getting bundled at 233. Hayley Matthews Becomes First Player in ODI History to Take Four Wickets, Score Century and Still Failing to Help Her Team Win, Star West Indies All-Rounder Achieves Unwanted Feat During WI-W vs SCO-W ICC WWC Qualifiers.

Hayley Matthews During WI-W vs SCO-W ICC WWC Qualifiers match:

hayley matthews you are insane absolutely insane! retired hurt but came back for the wi after the middle order collapse even after not being able to walk from that stretcher and scored that hundred and has the 4-fer too today! i love women. pic.twitter.com/ZDcIDTKx4e — kay ☆ (@mandhanamp4) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)