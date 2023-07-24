SpVgg Greuther Furth will take on Liverpool in an international club friendly match on July 24, 2023, Monday. The match will take place behind closed doors in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. The match will start at 4.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the match will not be telecasted live in India due to zero official broadcast partners. However, the fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the official Liverpool app and website.

SpVgg Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Live Streaming

Our second matchday of pre-season has arrived, as we take on SpVgg Greuther Fürth 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/HUmBWzDElk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)