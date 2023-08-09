RB Salzburg will lock horns with Inter Milan in a pre-season club-friendly match on Wednesday, August 9. The game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Wals bei Salzburg, Austria. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets. Although the live telecast of the match will not be available on TV, it will be live streamed. Fans can access the live streaming of the RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan game live on RB Salzburg official app and website. Fans can also catch in-game updates from the teams' social media handles.

RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐇𝐘𝐏𝐄𝐃 🔥 🏆 Testspiel 🆚 @Inter 🏟️ Red Bull Arena ⏰ 19:00 Uhr 📺 LIVE bei ServusTV und ServusTV On — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 9, 2023

