Barcelona would aim to continue their dominant run when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy 2023 on August 08, 2023, Tuesday. The match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Stadium in Barcelona, Spain and it will start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can watch both Barcelona's Barca TV and also on Tottenham Hotspur's SpursPlay live streaming of this match. Moreover, they can follow live updates of the contest on both teams' social media handles.

Joan Gamper Trophy 2023 Live Streaming

🏆 The 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 is here! You ready, culers? 😏 pic.twitter.com/cJON129ENp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)