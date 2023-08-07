In the last preseason game of the club friendlies, Liverpool will square off against SV Darmstadt 98 on August 7, 2023, Monday. The match is taking place at the Deepdale stadium in Preston, England and will begin at 11.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be live telecasted as there is no official broadcast partner in India. However, the match will be live streamed on LFCTV Go and moreover on the Fancode app and website. To get more on updates and highlights, the fans can follow club’s social media platforms.

Liverpool Match Live Streaming

Matchday 🙌 The Reds take on SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/thLVVKGzlP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 7, 2023

