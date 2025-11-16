Sweden and Switzerland will lock horns in a Group B match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, November 16. The Switzerland National Football Team vs Sweden National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the broadcast rights of the Switzerland vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is with Sony Sports Network and fans can likely watch the Switzerland vs Sweden live telecast on its channels. For those seeking to watch Switzerland vs Sweden live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off As Ireland Stun Portugal, France Seal Spot.

Switzerland vs Sweden

Für die WM! Das letzte Heimspiel des Jahres Pour le Mondial! Le dernier match à domicile de l'année Per il Mondiale! L'ultima partita casalinga dell'anno 🎟️ https://t.co/LvDlnGCOl1 ℹ️ Caisses du stade fermées / Keine Abendkassen / Biglietterie chiuse 📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2… pic.twitter.com/Y06qmLgnkT — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) November 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)