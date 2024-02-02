No team has a clear upper hand against each other in their previous meetings. Tajikistan have lost one of their last nine matches across all competitions. Jordan is unbeaten in their last two away matches when playing against Tajikistan. Tajikistan averages 1.7 goals per game when playing at home, and Jordan averages 1.6 goals per game when playing away. The exciting match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of Tajikistan vs Jordan match will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of Tajikistan vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup Match on the Jio Cinema App. Football Icon Samuel Eto'o Faces Allegations of Making Threats and Match-Fixing, FIFA Ethics Committee Initiates Investigation.

Tajikistan vs Jordan on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

