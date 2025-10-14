Indian football gets almost knocked out from the race for the AFC Asian Cup 2025 as they lose their second match of the campaign. India lost 1-2 by Singapore despite playing at their home. After four matches, India now have only two points and their next two matches are must win now to have a chance. India started the match well as they dominated the first half, creating chances. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a long ranger to push them ahead in the game. After that they created a few chances as well but failed to convert them. During the stroke of half-time, Singapore equalised from a defensive lapse. The visitors were far more dominant in the second half, securing their second goal and completing a comeback victory. Suhail Ahmad Bhat Scores Brace As India U23 Men’s Football Team Clinches 2–1 Victory Against Hosts Indonesia in First Friendly Match (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

India National Football Team Lose 1-2 Against Singapore

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (AIFF). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)