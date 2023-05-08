PSG are facing Troyes in their next game in the Ligue 1 on Monday, May 8. The venue of this match is Stade de l'Aube in Troyes and it is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the Ligue 1 in India and the live telecast of this match will available on Sports 18 1/HD channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Troyes vs PSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)