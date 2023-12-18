Sixteen teams who made it to the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 from the Group Stages is now confirmed and it is time for the draw which will decide who will they face on their way to the quarter final. The UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 draw will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday, December 18. The draw has a start time of 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 draw will be available on Sony Sports Network channels on TV. Fans get the live streaming of the UCL 2023-24 Round of 16 draw in the SonyLiv app and website. Pep Guardiola ‘Pleased and Excited’ by Manchester City’s Prospect of Securing FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Draw Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We are just a few hours away from the #UCL Round of 16 Draw 😍⌛ Which teams would you like to see face-off? ⚔️👀#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCLDraws pic.twitter.com/U5y8M6YozW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 18, 2023

