Current FIFA World Cup champions Argentina will be in action when they visit Uruguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on March 22. The URU vs ARG football match will be played at Estadio Centenario and will start at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have live TV viewing options due to the lack of a broadcast partner. FanCode are digital right holders in India for FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers and will be providing live online streaming viewing options of the URU vs ARG match on their app and website. Brazil 2-1 Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Late Vinicius Junior Goal Helps Selecao Edge Past Los Cafeteros.

Uruguay vs Argentina Live

🔜 ¡𝗝𝗨𝗘𝗚𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘! Mañana, el clásico más antiguo del mundo, en casa. 🆚 Argentina 🏟️ Estadio Centenario 🕘 20:30h 📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYJR1J #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/9lvpWuKqdQ — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) March 20, 2025

