PSG are taking on US Orleans in a round of 32 match in Coupe de France 2023-24 on Sunday, January 21. The match is being played at the Omnisports Stadium Source in Orleans and it started at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there would be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can also watch US Orleans vs PSG live streaming online on the DAZN app at the cost of a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Trio of Honours at Globe Soccer Awards 2023; Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati Named Best Players (See Full List of Winners).

PSG vs US Orleans

Matchday in the @coupedefrance! 🏆 🆚 US Orléans ⚽️ Round of 32 🏟️ Stade de la Source ⌚️ 8:45pm CET 📱 #USOPSG 🔴 #AllezParis 🔵 pic.twitter.com/JfcwgaAcFA — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 20, 2024

