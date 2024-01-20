Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a trio of top honours at the Globe Soccer Awards, which took place in Dubai on Friday, January 19. The Al-Nassr won the 'Maradona Award' for being the best goalscorer in 2023, a year in which he finished with the highest number of goals (54). Besides this, he was also named the 'Best Middle East Player' and 'Fans' Favourite Player of the Year'. Erling Haaland, who had a terrific last season with Manchester City, was chosen the Best Men's Player of the Year 2023. Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who was splendid as well, bagged the 'Best Women's Player' award. FC Barcelona Femini and Manchester City were also named the Best Women's and Men's Clubs, respectively. See the full list of winners at Globe Soccer Awards 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Picture With Baby Daughter Bella Esmeralda, Melts Hearts (See Instagram Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Maradona Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Ronaldo Named Best Middle East Player

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Another Award for CR7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Erling Haaland Named Best Men's Player

Erling Haaland crowned BEST MEN’S PLAYER at the Globe Soccer Awards 2023 👑 pic.twitter.com/WgPPXYVuBM — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) January 19, 2024

Aitana Bonmati Named Best Women's Player

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Lionel Scaloni Wins 'Coach Career' Award at Globe Soccer Awards 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Casemiro Bags 'Player Career' Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

John Terry Wins 'Player Career' Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Best Midfielder Award Goes to Rodri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Best Goalkeeper Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Jude Bellingham Named Winner of Emerging Player

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Pep Guardiola Named Best Men's Coach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Manchester City, FC Barcelona Femini Win Best Club Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

Barcelona Named Best Women's Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Globe Soccer (@globesoccer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)