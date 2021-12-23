Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday. The first half turned out to be a cracking contest, as both teams scored their goals in the first 45 minutes. Amir Dervisevic (20’) put SC East Bengal FC in front before Bartholomew Ogbeche (35’) equalised for Hyderabad FC to force a share of spoils. You can watch video highlights below.

