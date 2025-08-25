The All India Football Federation have published an official statement, where they have stated that AIFF has held a meeting with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today, on August 25, 2025, as was directed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, "to deliberate on the way forward for the 2025–26 football season." AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and co. stated that both parties had a "constructive discussion" and are arriving at a "mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India." The statement does encourage a ray of hope surrounding uncertainty over the happening of India's top-tier football, the Indian Super League (ISL). There have been doubts over the continuation of ISL from the 2025-26 season and also the rest of the Indian football proceedings, as FSDL's contract with AIFF had ended, and there were disagreements on terms for a new one. FSDL functions as a commercial partner to AIFF and has operated ISL since 2014. The proposal will be placed before the court on August 28. India National Football Team Announces 23-Member Squad for CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Under New Head Coach Khalid Jamil, Blue Tigers Recall Gurpreet Singh Sandhu While Leaving Out Legend Sunil Chhetri.

AIFF Updates on Meeting With FSDL

