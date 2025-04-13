Football brings out the deepest of emotions during a match, and a fan, who was present during the ISL 2024-25 Knockout Cup Final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, expressed herself to the fullest in a now-viral clip. An MBSG fan could be seen celebrating her favourite side scoring a goal in an ecstatic fashion, which fittingly described every Mariner's emotion after the Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed a rare ISL double, clinching the knockout cup 2-1 over Bengaluru FC. Check out the viral clip below. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Win ISL 2024-25 Knockout Cup; Jason Cummings, Jamie McLaren Score As Mariners Defeat Bengaluru FC 2-1 to Complete Indian Super League Double.

Fan's Wild Reaction Goes Viral

