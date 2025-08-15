Sunil Chhetri shared a message of hope with fans on the occasion of India's 70th Independence Day amid uncertainty prevailing in Indian football. The ISL (Indian Super League) is experiencing a lot of uncertainty ahead of the 2025-26 season, with the organisers, FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited), expressing ambiguity over the renewal of the MRA (Master Rights Agreement) with the AIFF (All India Football Federation) back in 2010. This also saw several ISL clubs put the salaries of their players and support staff on hold. Sunil Chhetri, who had earlier shared his thoughts on this matter on social, took to Instagram and wrote, "To every member of my Indian Football family, hum honge kamyab (we will succeed)." Sunil Chhetri Issues Rallying Cry Amid Indian Super League 2025–26 Uncertainty, Says ‘We’ll Ride This Storm Together’.

Sunil Chhetri's Message Amid Uncertainty in Indian Football

