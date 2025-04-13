Mohun Bagan Super Giant co-owner and chairman Sanjiv Goenka expressed his joy in the "moment of great happiness" as MBSG edged past Bengaluru FC to bag the ISL 2024-25 trophy. Mohun Bagan had already clinched the Indian Super League 2024-25 shield a few days back. He dedicated the trophy to all the Mariners, for "all their support, all their blessings". Sanjiv Goenka also said that there's no bigger blessing for him than the support of the Mariners. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Win ISL 2024-25 Knockout Cup; Jason Cummings, Jamie McLaren Score As Mariners Defeat Bengaluru FC 2-1 to Complete Indian Super League Double.

Sanjiv Goenka Thanks Mohun Bagan Super Giants Fans:

