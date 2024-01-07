The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is just a few days away and the Indian football team has unveiled its jersey which the players will wear during the continental competition. The home kit for the Indian team has the traditional blue as the predominant colour while the away jersey is orange. The two goalkeeper's kits are green and yellow in colour. The Blue Tigers have been placed in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. India open their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on January 13. Hardworking, Humble Indian Football Team Players ‘Impress’ Newly-Appointed Assistant Coach Trevor Sinclair Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

