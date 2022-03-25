India will take on Bangladesh in the final fixture of the 2022 SAFF U18 Women's Championship. The clash will be played on March 25, 2022, and has a start time of 07:00 PM IST. Live streaming will not be available but the match will be telecasted on Indian National Team and Eleven Sports Facebook pages.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)