India’s 14-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, achieved a personal milestone, scoring his maiden half-century in the Under-19 World Cup during IND vs BAN ICC U19 WC 2026 match. The left-handed opener reached his maiden tournament fifty during India’s Group B clash against Bangladesh at the Queens Sports Club. Coming off a quiet debut against the USA, Suryavanshi looked determined to impose himself against a disciplined Bangladeshi attack. He reached the 50-run mark in just 30 deliveries, punctuated by five boundaries and three towering sixes. While Suryavanshi flourished, India’s top order struggled against the seam of Al Fahad, who removed captain Ayush Mhatre (6) and Vedant Trivedi (0) in consecutive deliveries. India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reaches Maiden U19 WC Fifty

BOSSING IT FROM BALL ONE! 😎🔥 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brings up his half-century in style - calm, composed, and in complete control. 💪😍💙 ICC Men’s U19 WC | 🇮🇳 🆚 🇧🇩 👉 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/DGP23ftABG pic.twitter.com/0M2jhwnkzs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 17, 2026

