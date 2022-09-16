Indian Women's Football Team's success at SAFF Women's Championship 2022 is just two matches away as the women in blue are set to face hosts Nepal in semifinals of the continental football tournament today, September 16. The match will be played at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu and has a start time of 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of the tournament in India. However, fans can catch the live action of the semifinal game on ElevenSports.com.

Check the football match streaming details:

#SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Women's Championship 2022 INDIA vs. NEPAL (Semi-Finals) Watch LIVE on @ElevenSportsHQ from 5.15 pm onwards (IST) pic.twitter.com/GtWfqhERaP — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) September 16, 2022

