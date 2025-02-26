Heading into the home leg with a 1-0 aggregate lead, Inter Miami blew past Sporting Kansas City in their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 encounter, to clinch the match 3-1 at Chase Stadium. Opening the scoring for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi slammed a sublime goal, which was followed by back-to-back goals by Tadeo Allende, and Luis Suarez in the 45th minute, to hand The Herons a 3-0 lead before half-time. For Sporting Kansas City Memo Rodriguez did find a consolation goal but was not enough to stop Inter Miami from advancing to the Round of 16, where they will face Cavalier. Angry Side of Lionel Messi? Unseen Video Shows Argentine Star Grabbing Opposition Assistant Coach Mehdi Ballouchy By Neck After Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match.

Inter Miami 3-1 Sporting Kansas City Scoreline

On to the next. ☑️🏆 Big win at home. Round of 16, here we come! pic.twitter.com/aqcZJti8tH — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 26, 2025

Inter Miami CF vs Sporting Kansas City Match Highlights

