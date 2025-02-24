Lionel Messi is competitive yet was often seen carrying a calm demeanor on the field. Inter Miami captain assisted twice in the MLS 2025 season opener. But the side only secured a point from the match after the New York City FC dominated the second half. After the match, Lionel Messi, seemingly unhappy with the result and some officiating, was seen arguing with the referee. He was also seen grabbing opposition assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy by neck. Messi received yellow card for his behaviour Watch the video below. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Lionel Messi Grabbing Opposition Assistant Coach Mehdi Ballouchy By Neck After Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match

😡 The Whole Angry Messi Clip! This video shows an irate Lionel Messi jawing at head referee Alexis Da Silva as well as grabbing New York City FC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy by the neck. There’s lots to digest here, but it’s great to see Messi cares.#InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KkfWOQTQbH — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)