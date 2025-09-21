Riding on a brace from the captain, leader, legend Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF have edged past DC United in their latest Major League Soccer 2025 outing. The Inter Miami vs DC United MLS 2025 match, played at the Chase Stadium in Florida ended 3-2. The initial deadlock was broken by Miami striker Tadeo Allende in the 35th minute. Veteran Christian Benteke equalized in the 52nd minute for DC United. But then came the Messi-magic. Lionel Messi scored a goal from a brilliant pass forwarded by Jordi Alba in the 66th minute. Then the Argentine GOAT netted another from just outside the box in the 85th minute. Substitute Jacob Murrell reduced the lead in 90+7 minutes, but it was too late. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star Reportedly Close to Signing Multi-Year Contract Extension With Inter Miami.

Inter Miami 3–2 DC United

Saturday night win 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/5wtzH88iVS — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 21, 2025

Assist From Alba, Goal From Messi

Jordi ➡️ Messi ✨ pic.twitter.com/xdO59OMvxo — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 21, 2025

Messi Nets Brace

Inter Miami vs DC United, Full Highlights

