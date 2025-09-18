Miami [US], September 18 (ANI): Argentina's World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are close to finalising a multi-year deal for the superstar footballer, with just a few details left to be agreed upon, reported ESPN on Thursday.

Both Messi and Inter Miami are in the final stage of the negotiation process, and a deal could be done really soon. Once agreed upon, the deal will be sent to Major League Soccer for a final approval.

Despite some previous reports linking Messi to other clubs, both IM and Messi had expressed interest in continuing their relationship on the field and off the field.

Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French giants, to sign with Inter Miami in July 2023 on a deal of 2.5 years that would see him play till the end of 2025. He made an immediate impact on arrival, taking them to the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy just weeks after his debut.

After the Argentina icon arrived, Miami set the league record for most points achieved within a single season and bagged the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

This year, Messi has featured in 36 matches for Inter Miami, scoring 28 goals and delivering 14 assists across all competitions, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, Club World Cup, MLS and Leagues Cup. He is the club's leading goal scorer ever with 41 goals.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas had told ESPN earlier that the club would do everything to make Messi feel comfortable in signing a new contract and retiring in South Florida. (ANI)

